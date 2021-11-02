Amid the power tussle in Punjab, CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu visited the Himalaya shrine of Kedarnath on Tuesday along with Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary. After reaching Dehradun, the Punjab leaders also met party leader Harish Rawat. Channi and Sidhu are locked in a battle over appointments of AG Amar Preet Singh Deol and DG Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.

Sidhu - Channi 'shake hands' in Kedarnath

On Monday, Sidhu attacked politicians who offer "lollipops" just ahead of the elections and urged people to give their votes on the agenda of Punjab's welfare. Sidhu's remarks had come on a day when Channi announced slashing of power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for the domestic category and increasing the dearness allowance for the government employees and pensioners in Punjab. Moreover, caving to Sidhu's pressure, APS Deol has offered to resign as AG, but Channi has refused to accept it.

Sidhu Vs Channi

After Channi's appointment as CM, Sidhu rebelled against Channi as the new Punjab cabinet was finalised without his consideration. He was also miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet and only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - getting a portfolio of his choice, while Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra got a plum post. Sidhu had also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case.

While High Command urged Channi to not escalate the issue, Channi refused to do so - telling the same to Sidhu in a one-to-one meeting. Channi also reminded Sidhu that all cabinet positions were okayed by the High Command and that AG and DGP appointments were under his purview alone. Both leaders have met with the High Command which is yet to find a breakthrough. Several leaders like Sunil Jakhar and Manish Tewari have slammed Sidhu's tantrums and Congress' indulgence of it.

Punjab turmoil

Navjot Singh Sidhu and his supporters rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled. After many rounds of talks, Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition. Later, blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post and later quit Congress. He was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi. Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh has announced that he will float his own party and will contests on all seats, eyeing a tie-up with BJP. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.