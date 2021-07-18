Navjot Sidhu Appointed Punjab Congress Chief After Days Of Speculation Amid Infighting

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi appointed MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday evening, ending days of anticipation and tussle within the state party unit. Navjot Singh Sidhu will be replacing outgoing PPC President Sunil Jakhar.

The decision comes as a major setback to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and several Congress leaders who had unanimously opposed to decision to elevate Sidhu in the state unit ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

"AICC President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," read an official release issued by party general secretary KC Venugopal.

Pulling off a nervous balancing act in Punjab, the Congress High Command also appointed four members as Working Presidents of the state unit. These include Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra.

The major reshuffle in Punjab Congress leadership comes after months of deliberations and infighting within the state party unit amid growing dissent between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh, which often came out in the open. Amarinder Singh continues to vehemently oppose the appointment of the cricketer-turned-politician as the Punjab Congress chief and had also demanded a public apology from him for his slanderous tweets against his government in the state.

Setback for Captain Amarinder Singh

Compromising its relations with Captain Amarinder Singh, who led the party to victory in the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Congress has decided to put its weight behind Navjot Singh Sidhu for the upcoming 2022 polls. Sidhu, who had resigned from the Punjab Cabinet in 2019, has been at loggerheads with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and has been repeatedly attacking the state government over a score of issues. Through Congress High Command has intervened to solve the crisis, the outcome has remained elusive.

Sources earlier informed that CM Amarinder wanted someone from the Hindu community to lead the party as he and Sidhu both are Jat Sikh. Similar sentiments were echoed by senior Congress leaders in Punjab. However, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat flew down to Chandigarh on Saturday to meet Amarinder and convince him of Sidhu's elevation as Punjab Congress chief. After meeting Rawat, Amarinder reiterated that he would honor the decision made by the Congress chief.

Harish Rawat congratulates Navjot Singh Sidhu

Shortly after the announcement, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat congratulated Navjot Singh Sidhu over his appointment as Punjab Congress President. Rawat, who was heading the three-member committee formed to tackle infighting in the party, also extended greetings to the four working presidents promoted by the leadership.