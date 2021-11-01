Navjot Sidhu Backs 'son Of Soil' As Next Punjab CM, Tells Congress 'Main Hoon Na'

PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu projected himself as the Chief Ministerial candidate for Punjab on Monday, telling the Congress high command to pick a 'son from the soil' to lead. While speaking at the program of Samyukta Hindu Mahasabha (organization of Punjab Congress leader Ashwini Sekhri), Navjot Singh Sidhu urged the high command to find a hero who is from the soil to lead the party in the 2022 elections. Ultimately, his distress over not becoming CM spilt out when he suggested that the party pick him for the job, saying 'main hoon na' (I am there).

Sidhu was heard saying, "One CM was thrown, and another was picked. You have to understand who is gold. The real workers of the party are working on the soil, you have to pick them from the ground and crown them for Punjab. Otherwise, I am there (main hoon na)."

This is not the first time that Sidhu has expressed his desire to become the Chief Minister of Punjab. After Amarinder Singh's exit, reports claimed that Sidhu's camp was backing for a 'Jatt Sikh' as the CM face. A day before Channi was finalised, Sidhu had promoted his name for the post during a late-night meeting between the then Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat and central observers. Sources had revealed that Sidhu and his camp even contacted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to peddle the demand. However, the high command went with Charanjit Singh Channi, the first Dalit CM of Punjab.

Punjab Congress crisis

The Congress has been in firefighting mode ever since Sidhu was appointed the PPCC chief, much to ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh's dismay. After Amarinder Singh's resignation paved the way for Charanjit Channi, the first Dalit Sikh CM of Punjab, a similar sight was witnessed as Sidhu attempted to dictate terms, including key appointments in the Punjab administration. Tensions between Sidhu and the new CM surfaced after reports claimed that he was miffed over the appointment of Channi, with his camp backing for a 'Jatt Sikh' as a CM face. Thereafter, he raised his objections to the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet.

With the news of Captain Amarinder Singh floating his own outfit and hinting at an alliance with the BJP, the instability in the Punjab Congress could strongly backfire for the party ahead of the 2022 polls.