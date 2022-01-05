Navjot Sidhu Blurts Out 'maybe Rahul Gandhi Has Gone Abroad To Hold Secret Meetings'

Stirring massive controversy in what can be deemed as a mere slip of the tongue, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu blurted out that the former party President Rahul Gandhi goes for a 'secret meeting abroad'. While defending the 51-year-old MP from Kerala's Wayanad, Sidhu unknowingly claimed that 'one doesn't know if he goes for holidays abroad or attends secret meetings'.

While speaking to a news agency and upon being asked about his views on Rahul Gandhi's unrevealed trips abroad, Sidhu said, "When others go for holidays and trips abroad, nobody questions them. Today, wherever Rahul Gandhi has gone, maybe he is meeting with Congress party workers, maybe he has organised a secret meeting to present personal views. It is his right!"

Raising strong objections to Sidhu's claims over Gandhi's untold vacations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson and IT and Social Media in-charge of BJP Delhi Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Sidhu says Rahul Gandhi has gone for a secret meeting abroad, is this true Congress? Please disclose, is he meeting some Chinese handlers?

"Is Rahul Gandhi meeting Chinese handlers?" BJP questions Wayanad MP's 'secret meeting' claims

It is pertinent to note that Poonawalla pointed out Navjot Sidhu's admission to Gandhi's discreet holidays and activities. Of late, critics have condemned Rahul Gandhi for spreading misinformation in relation to the "Chinese construction of a bridge on Pangong Lake" and questioned his sources too.

Rahul Gandhi, unaware of verified facts, shared hearsay updates via Twitter stating China's PLA is developing a bridge close to Line of Actual Control (LAC) while 'PM Modi's silence is deafening'.

While critics have called out his tendency to share misinformation that is detrimental to India, the India Army rubbished all claims by stating the construction is 30km away. Notably, Retired Group Captain Augustine Vinod, a defence expert, told Republic TV, "When the flag incident came up (China's propaganda video showing their national flag at Galwan Valley), the opposition's narratives were coming first on the table."

"If they (Congress) did not know what was coming from the Chinese, how did the information come to them?" Vinod pressed.

Rahul Gandhi's 'secret' trips

The controversy emerges as Gandhi had jetted off to Italy to ring in New Year 2022, sources told Republic Media Network on Wednesday. The Wayanad MP's visit comes just a month after his return from foreign shores post a long break ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament. Notably, Italy is also witnessing a surge of COVID-19 cases and a looming threat related to the Omicron variant.

In the lead up to Diwali, Rahul Gandhi had flown to the United Kingdom to spend the holiday season in London. Even amid the fierce Centre-Farmer face-off over the three Farm Laws in December 2020, Gandhi had left for Milan, his absence coming at a critical juncture for Congress ahead of its presidential elections, which were ultimately never held. Congress had issued a statement on the Gandhi scion's absence clarifying that he has gone abroad on a 'short personal trip' for a few days.

Interestingly, ever since Rahul Gandhi's 55-day vacation in 2015, shortly after the Congress party's election drubbing in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, his foreign visits have been the subject of political scrutiny. Gandhi had also conspicuously flown off to Bangkok in October 2019, at a time when Congress was split into two camps ahead of the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Days later, he had undertaken a 'meditational visit' when the party was scheduled to hold 35 press conferences and protests between November 1 and November 15, 2019, against the PM Modi government.

Image: PTI