Navjot Sidhu Breaks Silence On Captain Amarinder Singh, First Time Since BJP Alliance Talk

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday and called him the architect of the centre's three farm laws against which farmers have been demonstrating since last November. He alleged that Singh destroyed the state's farmers, small traders and labourers for benefitting one or two big corporates.

"The Architect of 3 Black Laws … Who brought Ambani to Punjab’s Kisani … Who destroyed Punjab’s Farmers, Small traders and Labour for benefiting 1-2 Big Corporates!!" Sidhu tweeted while sharing a video.

The Architect of 3 Black Laws … Who brought Ambani to Punjab’s Kisani … Who destroyed Punjab’s Farmers, Small traders and Labour for benefiting 1-2 Big Corporates !!#FarmLaws #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/Yn0FIwtmPf — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 21, 2021

In the video shared by Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder Singh said that he tried to bring private investment in agriculture. "I talked to Mukhesh Ambani in his field-to-fork program, they have got 98,000 outlets in India. He was going to give us three vegetable crops. They were going to give us seeds, tell us how to look after it, and buy it from the farmers in the field," Singh had said.

Farmers have been protesting against the Central government's three farm laws since last November. They believe that the new laws will do away with the Minimum Support Price (MSP), a claim that has been repeatedly refuted by the Centre. Several rounds of talks have taken place between the government and farmers but an impasse remains.

Amarinder Singh to float his own party; Open to an alliance with BJP

Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that he will form his own party, weeks after quitting Congress following an international tussle. "The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year," he said. The Captain added he is hopeful of making pre-poll seat arrangements with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and like-minded parties like breakaway Akali groups.

Reacting to the development, AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, said that Amarinder Singh has proved what MLAs were claiming for some time that he is with BJP and Akalis. "If he wants to eat crow and go with the BJP, he can. Who can stop him if he can't stay with his old commitment to secularism? He was considered a symbol of 'Sarvdharm Sambhav' and was connected to Congress' traditions for a long. If he wants to go, he should," Rawat was quoted as saying according to news agency ANI.