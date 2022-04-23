Navjot Sidhu Calls Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann An 'honest Man' Day After 'puppet' Jibe

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu praised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann calling him an "honest man". Sidhu, who was critical of AAP’s growth in the state, said that he would rise above party lines and support the Punjab CM in his decisions to tackle the mafia in the state. Interestingly, Sidhu’s ‘honest’ praise for the CM comes only a day after he called Mann a puppet of Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal.

Navjot Sidhu shared a video clip of him interacting with the media about the Congress and its future in the state. Taking to his Twitter, Sidhu posted a video, in which he said that the Congress party needed to "reinvent” itself to return to power in Punjab. He claimed that the party was fighting the mafia for the existence of the state. Sidhu said that “honest faces with moral authority and integrity” should propel the party in the state.

The Congress will have to reinvent to come back to power... Honest faces with moral authority and integrity will be the propellers. We are fighting a battle of existence for this great state… It’s either the Mafia or Honest people… pic.twitter.com/0yE6WgvOjU — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 22, 2022

In the video, Sidhu is then seen praising CM Mann for his work in the state. Contradicting his earlier day’s statement, Sidhu calls the AAP leader an honest man. “I consider him my younger brother. He is an honest man. I have never raised a finger at him,” he told the media. “If he fights against it (mafia), my support is with him. I will rise above party lines as it is a fight for Punjab's existence," Sidhu added.

Sidhu calls Punjab Government Kejriwal’s puppet

Interestingly, Sidhu’s praise for CM Mann comes after he slammed the latter on Thursday. Addressing the police action against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Kumar Vishwas and Alka Lamba in Punjab, Sidhu said that the Punjab government was being a ‘puppet’ that carried out AAP supremo Aravind Kejriwal’s orders. Slamming the Mann government, Sidhu had shared a cartoon of Kejriwal riding a scooter named "Punjab govt" while CM Mann sat in the front.

Pb Govt is acting like @ArvindKejriwal’s puppet… Police action against @DrKumarVishwas & @LambaAlka ji shows that it is being used to silence his critics… Congress stands firmly with Alka ji… Will accompany her to police station to protest against politicisation of Pb Police. pic.twitter.com/rarSg3CJh5 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 20, 2022

It is noteworthy that the Punjab Police on Wednesday had registered an FIR against acclaimed poet Kumar Vishwas for his allegations against Kejriwal. Following his quit from the party, Vishwas had accused Kejriwal and AAP of having links with separatist elements. The former AAP associate had claimed that Kejriwal had once told him about his willingness to become the "Prime Minister" of Punjab if it becomes an independent country. The ex-AAP leader alleged that Kejriwal was a supporter of the separatist movement and was power-hungry.

Image: PTI/ ANI