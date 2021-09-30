Chaos continues in the Congress as the Navjot Singh Sidhu camp issued an ultimatum to the party High command on Thursday, urging them to find a solution at the earliest regarding DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and AG APS Deol's appointment. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has already affirmed that the two appointments will not be revoked. Deol had been the counsel of ex-DGP Sumedh Saini who was accused of opening fire at sacrilege case protestors at Fardikot, while DGP Sahota has been accused of giving a clean chit to Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan in the sacrilege case.

Sidhu loyalists urge High Command

On the other hand, Channi has maintained that Sahota has not given a clean chit to the tainted godman in the sacrilege case, urging the police official to come out with an official statement. Meanwhile, Deol has clarified to Channi that he had fought case for Sumedh Saini as part of his profession and that there will be no conflict of interest when he serves as Punjab's AG. Deol had successfully secured bail for Saini in the police firing case.

As per reports, the Sahota-led SIT had arrested two Sikh youths from Panjgrain of Faridkot in 2015 to conclude the sacrilege case, stating that it was an international conspiracy. Later, both youths were released after Sikh organisations called out the police's claims. Sahota has also been accused of giving a clean chit to Ram Rahim by falsely implicating the two youths, under pressure from the Badals, state reports.

Sidhu resigns, Amarinder meets Shah

On Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief claiming he cannot 'compromise on Punjab's future', throwing Punjab once again into disarray. Sources state that Sidhu was miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet, only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - getting a portfolio of his choice, sidelining of Sidhu by High Command in Cabinet expansion and giving a plum post to Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra. Sidhu had also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case.

Meanwhile, ex-CM Amarinder Singh held a 1-hour long meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi - triggering rumours of his joining BJP. While Singh tweeted that he discussed the Farm bills and protests with the Home Minister, Akali Dal has speculated that the ex-CM may be made Union Agriculture minister. The 79-year-old Punjab CM resigned from his post after 4.5 years, accusing the Gandhis of humiliating him by siding with Sidhu. He was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi, five months ahead of state polls in February 2022.