Navjot Sidhu Cancels Cong Office Visit As Agitating UGC Teachers Demand 7th Pay Commission

Ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s visit to Punjab Congress Bhawan, UGC teachers staged a protest demanding a 7th pay commission. The protesting teachers claimed that the Punjab government was trying to press their demands.

The protest was held by several professors of different colleges in Punjab who raised slogans against the state government. The protesters blocked the gate of the office and so, Navjot Sidhu had to cancel his scheduled program to the Congress office.

Why teachers are protesting in Punjab?

Teachers throughout Punjab are protesting under the banner of PFUCTO (Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Association) against the state government with two demands. The first demand is against the undue delay in implementation of revised pay scales as per recommendations of the UGC 7th pay commission. On the other hand, the second is on the decision of the Punjab government delinking UGC pay scales, from the state’s institutions of higher learning.

In 2017 and 2018, the UGC payscale of higher learning teachers was announced for all the states except Punjab. While in 2019, the Punjab government accepted the scale.

Sidhu joins teachers' protest in Delhi

Earlier on December 5, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu sat on a dharna, joining a teachers’ protest, outside Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house. The protest was held by the Delhi government school teachers, demanding the regularisation of contracts and equal wages for guest teachers.

Sidhu wrote on Twitter, "Delhi Education Model is Contract Model … Delhi Govt has 1031 Schools while only 196 schools have Principals … 45% teacher’s posts are vacant and Schools are run by 22,000 Guest Teachers on daily wages with every 15 days renewal of contracts !!"

Delhi Education Model is Contract Model … Delhi Govt has 1031 Schools while only 196 schools have Principals … 45% teacher’s posts are vacant and Schools are run by 22,000 Guest Teachers on daily wages with every 15 days renewal of contracts !! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 5, 2021

Image: PTI