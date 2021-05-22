Navjot Sidhu Confirms Intervention Of Congress High Command In Rift With Amarinder Singh

The rift in Punjab Congress has now reached Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. After making repeated attempts by Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu requesting Congress's high command to intervene in Punjab Congress, party's high command has finally decided to jump into the issue.

Navjot Sidhu himself confirmed the development through his tweet and said “Now our esteemed high command has intervened, let’s wait”.

Even before this Sidhu met Rahul and Priyanka several times complaining about Punjab government's working style but never confirmed any intervention of Gandhi family. It was apprehended that Gandhi family never questioned the leadership of Capt Amarinder Singh as Punjab was the only Congress-ruled state after 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Capt Amarinder Singh also earned the badge by proving his metal in the 2017 Vidhan Sabha assembly elections. But now the political scenario has taken a turn as Captain was openly opposed by Sidhu since his cabinet ministry changed.

Navjot Sidhu in recent tweet has bounced back to Capt’s statement that alleged Sidhu held a meeting with other party leaders. Sidhu defended that he had never held any meeting with any political party leader and he was invited and offered a cabinet berth many times but did not accept. Sidhu has high hopes from high command as the last two words of Sidhu 'let's wait' reveal his hope. Not only this but Sidhu also posted his old photos with Priyanka and Rahul while confirming the development.

The infighting among Punjab Congress came in public when Sidhu’s confident man and congress MLA Pargat Singh alleged that Capt sent his OSD to threaten Pargat Singh to withdraw his support from Sidhu. Pargat next day held a press meet and retaliate to Capt that he will not take down from his words against government. Before Pargat, Punjab vigilance opened files of shady deals of Sidhu’s PA and two confident persons. Meanwhile, Punjab women commission wrote to Govt seeking action against cabinet minister Charanjeet Channi in an old case of sending objectionable messages to an IAS officer.

A group of ministers and MLAs gathered against Capt Amarinder Singh and held a meeting to prepare a strategy. Five ministers, Seven MLAs, and Rajya Sabha member Pratap Bajwa participated in the meeting and decided to raise issue with party's high command.

AICC general secretary, KC Venugopal during a press meet yesterday spoke about the rift in Punjab Congress and said that the high command is concerned about the issue. The statement indicates that Gandhi family is discussing the matter as several MLAs are taking one line against Capt Amarinder Singh with allegation that being a CM, Capt is still playing a friendly match with Badals.