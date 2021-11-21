Navjot Sidhu Continues To Politicise Farm Laws; Says "Our Real Work Has Just Begun"

Despite the assurances given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the farm laws, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu continues to politicise the matter further demanding a guarantee on minimum support price (MSP). Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sidhu alleged the Centre of hatching a hidden conspiracy behind withdrawing the three "black" laws.

Further cautioning against the repealing of the farm laws, he said, "Today, As we rejoice in our victory against Centre's three Black Laws... Our real work has just begun, Centre's sinister plan to end MSP, end Food Security for the Poor, end Govt procurement & end PDS will continue without the farm laws, it will be now hidden & more dangerous."

Adding to it, the Congress leader remarked that the Central government's plans to give paddy procurement, storage, and retail to private capital is still ongoing and no resolution has been placed by the government on MSP legislation so far. "We are back to June 2022, small farmers need Punjab government's support to protect them from the corporate takeover - Punjab model is the only way", he tweeted.

While the central government has been urging the farmers to return to their homes and start fresh, Sidhu's remarks at such a moment seem to be an attempt to provoke the farmers to continue their agitation against the union government.

MSP is a bigger issue than farm laws: Sidhu

This is not the first time when Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu asserted on the minimum support price (MSP) as a major issue. Earlier on Friday, calling it a "Lifeline of Indian farmers" Navjot Singh Sidhu urged the Centre for accepting the demands of the farmers which includes doubling their income and further accepting their C2 formula of Swaminathan report.

Navjot Sidhu who was an all-time opposer of the three controversial agriculture laws also called the repealing of the bills "a step in the right direction" further terming it a "historic success" for the farmers.

Image: PTI