Navjot Sidhu Credits Rahul Gandhi For Making Channi Punjab's CM; Promises Key Waiver

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday hailed Rahul Gandhi for appointing Charanjit Singh Channi as the new Chief Minister of Punjab. After political turmoil, Congress' pick Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday. Channi - Punjab's first Dalit CM, is a 3-time MLA and leader from the Ramdasia Sikh community and a close aide of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Interacting with the media, PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu hailed Rahul Gandhi called the appointment of a 'Dalit' as Chief Minister as historic.

"Rahul Gandhi has created history (by making first Dalit Sikh CM in Punjab). A wonderful person has assumed the office today. He has started working on matters of public interest. All issues including electricity bill waiver will be resolved," Navjot Singh Sidhu told the media.

Congress chose Channi as Punjab CM to grab Dalit votes: BJP

The BJP on Monday said that the Congress has made Charanjit Singh Channi the Punjab Chief Minister for a few months merely to grab Dalit votes as a part of its conspiracy, and cited previous instances of the party giving the key position to a leader from the community only for a short tenure.

The BJP fronted its Dalit leaders to target the Congress and challenged the rival party to make a public promise that Channi will be its Chief Ministerial face in Punjab, which faces assembly polls early next year. Hitting out at the Congress, BJP general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, who is the party's in-charge for the state, noted the reported statement of Harish Rawat that the Congress will fight the assembly elections under its state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's leadership.

"This is an old habit of the Congress. It believes that it can capture Dalit vote bank by making a Dalit chief minister for a few months. A conspiracy is being hatched in Punjab to grab Dalit vote bank," Gautam said as reported by PTI.

The controversy began when Harish Rawat - Congress' Punjab in-charge tweeted, "2022 elections will be fought under Sidhu", ahead of Channi's swearing-in ceremony. Soon, Congress leader Sunil Jhakar - one of the frontrunners for the CM post termed Rawat's tweet as baffling. He added, "It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very rationale of his selection for this politics".

(Image: PTI/ANI)