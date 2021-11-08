Navjot Sidhu Decries 'inaction' In Sacrilege Cases; Comes Down Heavily On Punjab AG Again

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu lambasted the government for the purported inaction in sacrilege cases. This comes two days after Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi promised swift action against the guilty in the sacrilege cases and those behind the drug menace. Sidhu cried foul over the fact that no charge sheet had been filed in the Kotkapura case even 6 months after the formation of a new Special Investigation Team.

Training his guns on Advocate General Amar Preet Singh Deol yet again, he questioned the delay in filing a Special Leave Petition against the bail granted to former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini. Taking a veiled dig at Channi, he reiterated his demand to make the report against the drugs mafia public. According to him, no court had prevented the state government from releasing the report in the public domain.

Navjot Sidhu remarked, "It's been 6 months since the 3rd SIT was formed in the Kotkapura incident but till now no chargesheet filed. It's a question of moral authority. Ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, prime accused, given blanket bail. It's not personal, I'm standing with Punjab."

Navjot Sidhu adamant on AG's removal

The rift between Navjot Sidhu and Channi intensified after the latter refused to accept the resignation of Advocate General APS Deol. His ouster was one of the main demands put forth by Sidhu for a possible rapprochement with the party top brass after being ignored for the CM's post. The former swashbuckling batsman was peeved at APS Deol's appointment as the latter had appeared for Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the sacrilege cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Reacting to Sidhu's constant attacks, Deol issued a statement on November 6 accusing the former of obstructing the functioning of the government. Moreover, he alleged that the Punjab Congress president was spreading "misinformation" about sacrilege cases and the drugs matter to gain political advantage over his political colleagues. He also claimed that the constitutional office of the AG was being targeted to malign Congress in view of the upcoming election.