Navjot Sidhu Demands Immediate Justice For Dalit Congress Worker 'killed By AAP Goons'

Congress' Navjot Sidhu has demanded a government job for the family of Iqbal Singh who was allegedly beaten to death by 'AAP Goons'.

After former Punjab minister and current MLA Parghat Singh made an appeal to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, as he raised the issue of Dalit Congress-worker Iqbal Singh being beaten to death allegedly by three workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Iqbal Singh's village. Sidhu informed about the same on Twitter, posting a video where he can be seen talking to a police officer of the district on a phone call. Iqbal Singh was a resident of the village Kassoana of Zira Tehsil in the Ferozepur district.   

Sidhu requested the concerned officer to look into the matter as soon as possible, and he posted another tweet accusing the "AAP Goons" for the atrocious act and said, "Justice delayed is justice denied." The former Punjab Congress chief also demanded that a government job should be given to one member of the victim's family.

Sukhpal Singh Khaira says FIR filed but MLA shielding the culprits

Former leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira visited the Congress worker while the latter was on ventilator, and urged CM Bhagwant Mann to take necessary actions in the matter. On March 20, Khaira informed that an FIR u/s 307 was also filed on March 10 but he claimed that the police allegedly did not take any action because an MLA is shielding the culprits who are AAP workers.

Parghat Singh claims Dalit-Cong worker was beaten by 'AAP Goons'

MLA Pargat Singh has raised the issue on social media. The MLA from Jalandhar constituency alleged that the victim Iqbal Singh was beaten by the "AAP Goons" on March 12, after the election results were declared in the state of Punjab. It is to be noted that AAP had swept the assembly elections in Punjab by winning with a thumping majority as a result of which the Congress was dethroned in the state. Pargat Singh also shared a photo of the alleged culprit's brother with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, which was seemingly taken prior to the elections.

As per the information provided by the former minister Pargat Singh, Iqbal after being beaten fought the battle of life and death till March 29 and passed away on Tuesday morning. Singh further said that the accused persons are still roaming free, and the MLA took a dig at AAP saying that this is not the change Punjab voted for. 

