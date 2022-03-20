Navjot Sidhu Drops Hint For Congress High Command; Tweets Photo With 'friends' From Party

After facing a humiliating defeat in the bygone assembly elections in Punjab, the former state Congress President who had aspirations to become the Chief Minister yet failed to retain his own constituency. Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday held a meeting with former Congress MLAs and candidates.

After the poll debacle, Congress lost its footing in Punjab with only 18 seats in hand and Navjot Sidhu was made to resign as the PPCC Chief by the party high command owing to the grand old party’s defeat. However, despite being removed from the party’s leadership position in the state, he met with his ‘friends’ from Congress to assert his popularity in the party.

Sidhu posts a picture with 'friends', asserts support of Congress leaders

The photograph tweeted by the former Cricketer is being seen as Sidhu’s attempt to remind senior Congress leadership in Delhi that he still has some support in the party. In the photo tweeted by him, Former MLA Sultanpur Lodhi Navtej Singh Cheema, Congress Majitha Candidate Jagwinder Pal Singh alias Jagga Majithia, Former MLA Amritsar North Sunil Dutti, Former MLA Amargarh Surjit Singh Dhiman, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Former MLA Batala Ashwani Sekhri, Working President Congress Sukhwinder Singh Danny (who is yet to resign as WP), and Congress Sunam Candidate Jaswinder Dhiman were seen (from left to right.)

Friends come calling ….. pic.twitter.com/zL0OZ3KcCK — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 20, 2022

Despite putting all its efforts, from changing the Congress state President and replacing Sunil Jhakar with Navjot Singh Sidhu, to evicting sitting Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and making the party’s Dalit face Charanjit Singh Channi the CM and party’s face in the bygone elections, the grand-old party failed to evade anti-incumbency.

While some are blaming Navjot Singh Sidhu for dividing the party into factions and inciting infighting, others allege that the people of Punjab wanted a change, hence they voted for Aam Aadmi Party as an alternate option.

The historical Punjab elections proved to be a massive victory for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, as it opened the gates for the party to expand out of its fortress in Delhi. From being the principal opposition in Punjab five years ago with just 20 seats in hand, to now sweeping the polls with a thumping majority in the state assembly, AAP has worked significantly to establish its ground in state politics. The party had made former MP Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of the state as it had fought the elections under his name. With AAP gaining power in Delhi and Punjab, the party is ambitious to participate in forthcoming elections in other states as well, as it aims to compete as a national contender.

Image: Twitter/@Sherryontop