Navjot Sidhu Exclaims 'we Will Fight For Punjab' As Congress Introspects On Poll Defeat

After witnessing massive drubbing in the bygone assembly elections in Punjab, State Congress Unit, previously led by Navjot Singh Sidhu, held a constructive deliberation meeting on Saturday, April 02, to introspect the reasons for their eviction from power.

Sharing a video of Congress leaders holding a discussion on strategies to revive themselves in the state, Navjot Sidhu on Twitter described the session: “Discussions, Congress for honesty and integrity… Introspection on the way forward for Punjab. ” He further gave a cheerful message to party workers and wrote, “We Will stand up and fight for Punjab and every Congress worker till the last breath..”

“Discussions” , Congress for honesty & integrity.. introspection on the way forward for Punjab. Will stand up and fight for Punjab & every Congress worker till the last breathe.. pic.twitter.com/7NnxqF8qXt — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 2, 2022

Navjot Sidhu, who was made to resign as the PPCC President after his party tasted defeat in polls despite making enormous changes in the party structure, is now trying to revive his position in the state party unit.

Fortunes turned in Punjab as Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, the single-highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganization of the state in 1966. This was also a massive jump from its 2017 tally of 20 seats. Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party garnered over 42% of the vote share against Congress, which got barely 22% of the total votes.

Congress’ ship drowns in Punjab as party’s performance plunges

Congress managed to bag only 18 seats, which was 49 seats less than its 2017 tally. This is the lowest ever tally for the Sonia Gandhi-led party post the 1997 election. Its vote share fell from 38.64% in the previous Assembly polls to about 23% this time. Though Congress has 8 Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab, its poll debacle might give rise to the possibility of dissident parliamentarians such as Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur switching allegiance to another party.

Sitting Congress Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost both seats from where he contested (Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur). This includes Chamkaur Sahib, which he had represented in the Assembly since 2007. Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu also faced embarrassment after losing his seat to a debutante AAP candidate. Barring for Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh, Tript Bajwa, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Rana Gurjeet Singh, all 12 Ministers lost their respective seats.

Image: Twitter/ @SherryonTop