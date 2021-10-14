Navjot Sidhu Expresses Full Faith In Congress Post AICC Meet; 'big Announcement Tomorrow'

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday met the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat and general secretary KC Venugopal at the AICC office in Delhi and discussed his concerns regarding the party’s organisational matters pertaining to Punjab Congress. After Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi allotted portfolios, Navjot Sidhu had announced his resignation as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, Navjot Sidhu interacted with the media and informed that he has expressed his concerns regarding Punjab and Punjab Congress to the High Command. Sidhu also added that he has full faith in Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and whatever the decision will be taken he will accept it.

"I expressed my concerns regarding Punjab and Punjab Congress to party high-command. I've full faith in Congress president, Priyanka ji & Rahul ji. Whatever decision they'll take, it'll for the betterment of Congress & Punjab. I'll follow their directions," Sidhu told the media.

AICC President Harish Rawat also briefed the media and said that an announcement will be made tomorrow pertaining to the meeting. "Navjot Sidhu has clearly stated that the decision of the Congress President will be acceptable to him. The instructions are clear that Navjot Sidhu should work as Punjab Congress President and set up an organizational structure. An announcement will be made tomorrow," said Haris Rawat adding that "Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Channi have spoken on some issues, a solution will emerge."

The meeting also came in the wake of the Modi government's decision to extend the BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam. Punjab Chief Minister Channi criticised the decision of the Centre while on the other hand, Captain Amarinder Singh welcomed the government's decision concerning national security.

Sidhu-Channi's tug of war over DGP & AG appointment

Sidhu's resignation shocked Congress, as he was appointed as the Chief of PPCC on July 23 amid a tussle with the then Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. Sidhu's resignation came after new CM Charanjit Singh Channi distributed portfolios to his expanded cabinet. As per Republic's sources, Navjot Sidhu had protested the appointment of APS Deol as state Advocate General and Iqbal Sahota's appointment as Punjab DGP.

Deol had represented former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in an alleged corruption case earlier this month when the Amarinder Singh government was under political pressure for allegedly failing in making any headway in the 2015 Kotakpura police firing case, in which Saini was an accused. Deol had appeared for Saini and other accused in the 2015 sacrilege cases in the High Court. In the past, Deol has also appeared for former CM Amarinder Singh in some criminal cases registered during the SAD-BJP regime. Sahota was the head of the SIT formed in 2015 by the then Shiromani Akali Dal government to probe the sacrilege incidents.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu had stressed that Congress came to power in 2017 owing to the public outcry for justice in the sacrilege cases and the drug trade. Asserting that Captain Amarinder Singh was removed as the CM owing to his failure to take action on this front, he said that the appointments of the AG and DGP were akin to rubbing salt on the wounds of the victims. Again in a recent video released by Sidhu, he was seen addressing various Punjab-related issues.

(Image: CharanjitSinghChanni-Facebook/PTI)