Navjot Sidhu Finally Meets Rahul Gandhi, A Day After Being Told 'no Meeting Scheduled'

Disgruntled Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday finally got to meet the party's former president Rahul Gandhi at his Delhi residence, amid the shambles within the state party unit. The meeting happened a day after Rahul Gandhi issued a statement saying that he had 'no meeting' scheduled with Sidhu who claimed to have left his residence to meet the top brass namely- Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Earlier on Wednesday, the former Cricketer-turned-politician met Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Delhi: Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives at the residence of party leader Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/UGdwdSrsb1 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2021

After an almost half-hour meeting, Sidhu was seen leaving Rahul Gandhi's residence and he didn't talk to the media.

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves after meeting party leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence. pic.twitter.com/PLFRAFbgGm — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2021

Navjot Sidhu holds 'long meeting' with Priyanka Vadra

On Wednesday, Sidhu held a 'long meeting' with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu posted a photo with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharing that he had held a 'long meeting' with her.

Had a long meeting with @priyankagandhi Ji 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Wd4FYXFrhr — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 30, 2021

Sidhu Assured post after Punjab polls; told to stop bickering

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had formed a three-member committee comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat to end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit. In the last month, the panel that was constituted on May 28 has met multiple stakeholders including MLAs, Ministers, and the CM to ascertain their views ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls. As per sources, the former cricketer-turned-politician has been assured that he will be given an important post after the election. At the same time, the party top brass has warned Sidhu that action will be taken against him if he continues making statements against Amarinder Singh and the Punjab government, sources added.

Rift between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh widens

While Navjot Singh Sidhu has continued to be an MLA after resigning from the Cabinet in July 2019, he maintained a distance from party activities. Moreover, he has been repeatedly attacking the state government and the Punjab CM over the purported delay injustice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing incident. Though Singh and Sidhu attempted to resolve their differences over tea on March 17, 2021, a positive outcome proved to be elusive.

The relationship took a turn for the worse after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the firing cases on April 9. Breaking his silence on Sidhu's attacks, Captain Amarinder on April 27 dared him to contest from Patiala in the 2022 polls and predicted that he will lose his deposit. Furthermore, he contended that Sidhu wanted to join some other party. In another development, the ex-cricketer has dared the CM to take action amid speculation that the Punjab Vigilance Bureau is investigating some allegations against him and his aides.

