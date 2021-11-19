Navjot Sidhu Gets His Way Again; Deepinder Singh Patwalia Is Punjab's New Advocate General

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu's favoured pick to be the state's Advocate General, Deepinder Singh Patwalia, has been appointed to the post. This development comes days after APS Deol submitted his resignation as A-G. According to sources, Sidhu had got Patwalia's name approved.

The Punjab government order says, "The governor of Punjab, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Article 165 of the Constitution of India, is pleased to appoint Sh. Deepinder Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate, Punjab and Haryana High Court, R/o. No. 88, Sector 10-A, Chandigarh, as Advocate General for the State of Punjab with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office."

APS Deol resigns as Punjab A-G

APS Deol resigned as the state's Advocate General on November 9. Sidhu was reportedly unhappy with Deol's appointment as AG as he had represented former Punjab top cop Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the sacrilege cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

On November 7, Sidhu had tweeted, "Mr. AG-PUNJAB, Justice is blind but people of Punjab are not. Our Congress party came in power with a promise to give justice in Sacrilege Cases, in which you appeared before the High Court for main conspirators/accused persons and made serious allegations against our Govt."

Deol was appointed as Punjab AG in September after Atul Nanda resigned from the post following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

In protest against the Punjab government for accepting APS Deol's resignation, the state's Additional Advocate General (AAG) Mukesh Berry stepped down on November 10, asking Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi government to maintain the dignity of senior advocates.