In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV on Tuesday learned that Navjot Singh Sidhu will soon hold the second meeting with the Congress leaders in Ludhiana. The development comes days after Sidhu's meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the national capital on Saturday, March 26. The retired swashbuckling batter, who has been lobbying for the post of party President, has been showing strength after facing a major setback in the recently held assembly elections in Punjab.

Sources have now revealed Congress member Sukhpal Singh Khaira and other leaders have reached the former MLA's residence in Ludhiana. However, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rajya Sabha member Pratap Singh Bajwa, MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring are maintaining a distance from Sidhu's group.

Punjab divided over president post

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Partap Singh Bajwa are in the race to become the next Punjab Congress president. While Randhawa and Warring were re-elected from Dera Babar Nanak and Gidderbaha, Bajwa won Qadian and relinquished his Rajya Sabha MP seat. Notably, there has been prolonged friction between the Punjab former Ministers in order to become the next Punjab Congress president.

It is pertinent to mention here that shortly after Navjot Sidhu has called for a meeting at his Ludhiana's residence, Randhawa has also scheduled a group meeting in Chandigarh. Just before the appointment of the new President of Punjab Congress, the party has been divided again into two group.

Congress whitewashed in Punjab Election

Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganisation of the state in 1966. This was also a massive jump from its 2017 tally of 20 seats. Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party garnered 42.01% of the vote share as against Congress, which got 22.98% of the total votes. In the end, Congress managed to bag only 18 seats, which was 49 seats less than its 2017 tally. This was the lowest ever tally for the Sonia Gandhi-led party post the 1997 election.

Its vote share too fell from 38.64% in the previous Assembly polls to about 23% this time. Most importantly, the then CM Charanjit Singh Channi lost from both seats which he contested in the Assembly election. Navjot Singh Sidhu also faced embarrassment as he lost to AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur in Amritsar East by 6,750 votes. Barring Pargat Singh, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Bajwa, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Rana Gurjeet Singh, all other 12 Ministers in the Channi Cabinet lost from their respective seats.