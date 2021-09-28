Navjot Singh Sidhu's hunger for power and the position of Chief Minister forced him to resign as the Punjab Congress President, claimed AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday. In a massive shakeup in the Congress Punjab unit, Sidhu has tendered his resignation just months ahead of the state assembly polls. This development came days after his aide Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as Punjab CM.

Reacting to the unfolding crisis in the state, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Cheema said there is 'hunger in the Congress, so some are leaving the chair, while some are holding it.'

"Top post and power are very dear to Navjot Singh Sidhu. He feels that he should have been made the Chief Minister so he resigned as Punjab Congress chief. But this ongoing infighting in the Congress has resulted in a grave loss to for the people of the state," Cheema told Republic TV.

The Punjab AAP chief stated that Congress' agenda is not the welfare of Punjabis, but their agenda is the CM seat. Lamenting that Congress leaders are driven by greed, Cheema said it is the ultimate loss for the people of Punjab.

"While it was Sidhu's personal decision to quit as PPCC chief, it is causing a great loss to the people of Punjab. People in the sector of the state are waiting for their demands to be met but the party, which promised to fulfill these demands is now fighting to hold power in the state," Cheema said.

Tendering his resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu - who was pipped to be Congress' CM face for Punjab - wrote, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise." His resignation comes on the same day as ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh headed to Delhi.

Capt Amarinder Singh has landed in Delhi to reportedly meet Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, and Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar this evening. Sources also state that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are likely to return to Delhi via Chandigarh. The Gandhis had been at Priyanka Vadra's home in Shimla since last week.

Punjab Congress shake-up

Blindsided by the CLP meeting that was called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post last Saturday along with his council of ministers.

Terming Sidhu as an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. While Singh and Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to Singh came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, in spite of the CM's vehement opposition.

After a day of brainstorming, Congress picked 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi who was sworn in as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday. Channi was picked over Randhawa after Sidhu was upset with the pick.