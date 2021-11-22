Navjot Sidhu Inciting Fears In Minds Of Farmers Over MSP System: BJP's Tarun Chugh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary, Tarun Chugh on Monday, November 22, accused Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of disturbing the minds of farmers by suggesting that the Centre had plans to do away with the MSP system. Earlier on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will officially withdraw the three farm laws in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

On November 21, Navjot Singh Sidhu had made a statement against the Centre's “sinister" plan to end assured price, food security for the poor, government procurement and public distribution system.

Sidhu had said, "Today, as we rejoice in our victory against the Centre’s three black laws. Our real work has just begun. The Centre’s sinister plan to end MSP, end food security for the poor, end government procurement and end PDS will continue without the farm laws. It will be now hidden and more dangerous".

Chugh said in a statement issued on Monday that PM Modi has already assured farmers of strengthening the MSP system and bringing in more crops under its cover.

Chugh said, “At no stage has the Centre indicated about dispensing with the MSP system. However, Sidhu cannot help playing to the gallery".

He added, "Sidhu, for his cheap politics, wants to perpetuate unrest among farmers by cooking up imaginary ideas. It is not just deplorable and reprehensible but disgusting to see him plot his political relevance on the basis of falsehood and cheating."

Chugh on Sidhu's 'Bada Bhai' remark for Imran Khan

Chugh further said that it was Sidhu's plot to distract the nation's attention from his 'Imran Big Brother' remark. Earlier on Saturday, Navjot Singh Sidhu addressed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as his 'big brother' while interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project.

Chugh added, "When the entire nation has been castigating him for demonstrating his adoration for Imran Khan, Sidhu chose to switch gear to the farmers’ issue by creating false and misleading propaganda."

PM Modi is committed to the welfare of farmers and would take all the necessary steps to help their progress and prosperity, Chugh said.

(With PTI input)

