Navjot Sidhu Issues First Response After Elevation, Writes 'will Work With Every Member'

After getting appointed as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President, former swashbuckling cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu issued the first response on Twitter by posting his father's picture with Jawaharlal Nehru. Accepting his 'privilege' Sidhu wrote that his father was a 'Congress worker who left a royal household, joined the freedom struggle and was sentenced to death'. In a series of tweets, the newly elected party Chief of Punjab expressed gratitude towards his elevation.

Highlighting the 'patriotic work' of his father, Congress leader Sidhu wrote that he will work with 'every member of Congress family'.

Will work along every member of Congress family in Punjab to fulfil the mission of #JittegaPunjab as a humble Congress worker to Give Power of the People Back to the People through the #PunjabModel & High Command’s 18 Point Agenda ... My Journey has just begun !! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 19, 2021

Along with party President Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu also thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for 'bestowing their faith' in him.

Today, to work further for the same dream & strengthen the invincible fort of @INCIndia, Punjab. I am grateful to Hon’ble Congress President Sonia Gandhi Ji, Shri @RahulGandhi Ji & Smt @priyankagandhi Ji for bestowing their faith in me & giving me this pivotal responsibility 🙏🏼 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 19, 2021

Sidhu marked his thankful message with hashtag 'Jittega Punjab' (Punjab will win) mission and asserted, 'will work along every member of Congress family in Punjab'.

Navjot Singh Sidhu vs Captain Amarinder Singh

The Congress party in Punjab was in major political turmoil ahead of the Assembly Elections next year. The dispute between Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and rebel leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had reached at a level where a final decision was desperately needed. Congress president Sonia Gandhi had also formed a committee comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on May 28 to bring a resolution in the matter. Since the last month, the panel has met multiple stakeholders including MLAs, Ministers and the CM to ascertain their views ahead of the 2022 Assembly election. While Amarinder Singh has affirmed on multiple occasions that he will honour any decision taken by Gandhi, he has not publicly reacted to the announcement so far.

Further development from sources informed that the announcement of Sidhu's appointment was not communicated to Amarinder Singh by the Party's leadership. The decision comes as a major setback to the Chief Minister and other Congress leaders who had resisted the party's decision to elevate the cricketer-turned-politician to the state party unit chief. It is persistent to note that yesterday (July 18), 10 party MLAs in a letter had urged the Congress High Command to "not to let down" the Chief Minister "due to whose unrelenting efforts the party stands well-entrenched" in the state.