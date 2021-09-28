Navjot Sidhu Laying Groundwork To Join Another Party: Amarinder To Make 'big Announcement'

Making a bold statement over the unfolding crisis in Punjab, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation as PPCC chief within two months of taking over the vital post had proved beyond doubt that he was an “unstable” man, who could not be relied upon to lead the ruling party, especially in a border state like Punjab. Meanwhile, sources have told Republic that Captain Amarinder is set to make a big announcement, amid the former CM's visit to Delhi where he may meet top BJP netas.

Terming Sidhu’s resignation as sheer drama, Captain Amarinder said the move suggested that his former cabinet colleague was

preparing the "ground to quit the Congress and join hands with another party" in the run-up to the state Assembly polls.

“I had been saying all along that this man is unstable and dangerous, and cannot be entrusted with the task of running Punjab,” said Captain Amarinder, adding that Sidhu had also proved to be absolutely incompetent during his stint as a minister in his government.

Captain Amarinder, who arrived in Delhi on a personal visit, told media persons at the airport that Punjab is a sensitive state, sharing over 600 kms of border with a hostile Pakistan, and Sidhu’s close links with his cricketer friend, Imran Khan, and ISI chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, are a serious threat to India’s national security.

He said that by resigning within two months of taking over as the PPCC chief, Navjot had once again exhibited his “shifty” character. “I’ve known this boy since his childhood and he has been a loner and can never be a team player,” said Captain Amarinder, recalling how the cricketer had deserted the Indian team in 1996 in England. “That’s what his real character is”, said the former chief minister.

"Sidhu making grounds to quit Congress"

Describing Sidhu as a “flamboyant” speaker, Captain Amarinder Singh said what he speaks in public meetings or rallies may make people laugh but it’s all froth, with no substance. “People don’t vote for buffoonery”, he said, adding that no one takes him (Sidhu) seriously.

On Sidhu’s claim that he was quitting as the party chief on matters of principle, Amarinder quipped, “what principles is he talking about. He’s only making grounds to quit the Congress. You wait and see, he will join hands with some other party very soon”.

Dismissing speculations that he was in Delhi to meet senior BJP leaders, the former Chief Minister said he had come on a personal visit, with the main intent of vacating the Kapurthala House for the new chief minister of Punjab.

Sidhu - who was tipped to be Congress' CM face for Punjab in the upcoming polls - tendered his resignation as PPCC President on Tuesday.