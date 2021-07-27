Navjot Sidhu Meets CM Amarinder Singh; Demands 'five Priority Areas' To Be Acted Upon

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu at the CM office. This meeting assumes significance as it is the first meeting between the two leaders after Sidhu was elevated to head the Punjab Congress, against the wishes of Captain Amarinder Singh. The Punjab Congress chief has taken to Twitter to state that he demanded immediate action on longstanding issues concerning the people of Punjab. Navjot Sidhu submitted a letter to the Punjab CM listing out 'five priority areas' to be acted upon immediately by the Punjab government.

Navjot Sidhu put forward the following demands:

Punishment for culprits of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and Police firing incidents at Kotkapura & Behbal Kalan Arrest and exemplary punishment for the 'Big-Fish' in drug trafficking as per the STF report Assurance that the new farm laws will not be implemented in Punjab Cancelling faulty Power Purchase Agreements Addressing the issue of unemployment in the state

Met CM Punjab to demand immediate action on longstanding issues concerning the People of Punjab … Echoing sentiment of lakhs of Congress Workers from across Punjab !! pic.twitter.com/BPGV91uQWh — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 27, 2021

With regards to Farm Laws, Navjot Singh Sidhu's letter stated, "Agriculture is the backbone of Punjab and as we all protest against the Centre's three Black Laws, Government of Punjab must not merely recommend amendments to a few clauses but reject them completely by announcing that they will not be implemented in Punjab at any cost."

Captain Amarinder Singh has also been speaking against the new farm laws since the time protests erupted from Punjab against the farm laws, however, the BJP has pointed out on several occasions that Captain Amarinder Singh himself was a part of the Parliamentary committee which framed the farm laws before their passage in the Parliament.

'Issues are already being worked on': CM Amarinder Singh

The Punjab CM has told the newly constituted state Congress leadership that all the key issues of concern raised by them were already in advanced stages of resolution by his government, which had been working on them in close coordination with the party.

Although Navjot Sidhu and Captain Amarinder had been at loggerheads for a long period of time, two are said to have reconciled, the announcement of which was made on the occasion of Sidhu formally taking over as the Punjab Congress chief.

"Your win is my win and our win is the party’s win, and we need to work together in the interest of the state and its people," Captain Amarinder said to the PCC leadership led by Navjot Sidhu. However, it remains pertinent to see how the Amarinder-Sidhu relationship pans out and how effective the duo will be for the Punjab Assembly elections which are due next year.

Pictures of the meeting:

Picture credits: Punjab CMO