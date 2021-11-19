Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu who like others in the Opposition has been opposed to the three farm laws described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's massive decision to withdraw the reforms as a 'step in the right direction'. In a tweet, the Congress leader said the year-long agitation put up by the demonstrators received 'historic success'. In a massive announcement, PM Modi on Friday morning declared the Centre's decision to take back the three farm laws.

Navjot Sidhu also said that the Punjab Government, which is currently helmed by a divided Congress but with elections due in 2 months, needs to now focus on 'revival of farming through a road map'.

Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction …. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success…. You're sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt

Leaders respond as PM Modi announces withdrawal of three farm laws

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh hailed PM Modi for repealing the three farm laws. He stated that the Centre will continue to work in tandem with farmers for progress & the ex-CM thanked the PM for announcing this decision on Guru Nanak Jayanti. After year-long farmer protests, PM Modi announced the farm laws will be repealed in the upcoming Parliament session. Captain Amarinder Singh's proposed alliance with the BJP for the Punjab polls was also seen as being contingent on the fate of the farm laws.

'Great news' says Capt Amarinder Singh:

Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani!

Haryana Minister Anil Vij says farmers should immediately end the protest

Haryana Minister Anil Vij said, "On the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to withdraw all the three agricultural laws on Guru Nanak Dev ji's Prakash Utsav, all farmer organizations should express their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and immediately lift their dharna and go to their homes and start their regular work."

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की गुरु नानक देव जी के प्रकाश उत्सव पर तीनों कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की घोषणा पर सभी किसान संगठनों को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी का आभार प्रकट करना चाहिए और अपने धरने तुरंत उठाकर अपने अपने घरों को जाकर अपने नियमित कामों में लगना चाहिए । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) November 19, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says 'great news':

AAP supremo Kejriwal said, "What great news was received today on the day of Gurpurab. All three laws were repealed. More than 700 farmers were martyred. His martyrdom will be immortal. The coming generations will remember how the farmers of this country put their lives on the line to save agriculture and farmers. I salute the farmers of my country."

आज प्रकाश दिवस के दिन कितनी बड़ी ख़ुशख़बरी मिली। तीनों क़ानून रद्द। 700 से ज़्यादा किसान शहीद हो गए। उनकी शहादत अमर रहेगी। आने वाली पीढ़ियाँ याद रखेंगी कि किस तरह इस देश के किसानों ने अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर किसानी और किसानों को बचाया था। मेरे देश के किसानों को मेरा नमन

Congress leader Rashid Alvi in an exclusive conversation with Republic welcomed the decision but criticised the Prime Minister for taking the decision after almost a year. Rahul Gandhi congratulated farmers on 'victory against injustice' after farm laws were repealed. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that the protests will not end immediately as they will wait for Centre to first officially withdraw the laws. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphatically said this is the protestors' victory.

Three contentious farm laws withdrawn

Addressing the Nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes as the laws were taken back. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also declared that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient. PM Modi remarked, "The aim of three farm laws was to empower the farmers, especially the small farmers. They should get the appropriate price for their produce and more avenues to sell their produce."