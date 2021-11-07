Attacking the Charanjit Channi-led Congress govt in Punjab again, state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday, hit back at Advocate general APS Deol. In a long series of tweets, Sidhu pointed out that Deol had argued for the accusers in acrilege cases, batting for a CBI inquiry instead of a govt probe. Alleging that Deol was acting for 'vested interests', Sidhu accused Deol of being politically motivated at those who had appointed him - taking a swipe at CM Channi.

Sidhu lashes out at Punjab AG again

"Leave the politics to the politicians and focus on your personal conscience, integrity and professional ethics, which your job requires," advised Sidhu. The Congress troublemaker also pointed out that Deol had refused to act on the STF report filed in the High Court on the Drugs matter. Lashing out at Deol, Sidhu accused him of shielding the current Punjab govt's inaction under the guise of 'his unknown ethics'.

Mr. AG-PUNJAB, Justice is blind but people of Punjab are not. Our Congress party came in power with a promise to give justice in Sacrilege Cases, in which you appeared before the High Court for main conspirators/accused persons and made serious allegations against our Govt. 1/12 pic.twitter.com/YMjPrPBPCh — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 7, 2021

Tired of Sidhu's antics, Congress MP Ravneet Bittu advised the government to first 'please Sidhu' and then announce relief Schemes & packages for the welfare of Punjab. Stating that Sidhu will otherwise question the govt's motives again, Bittu had previously termed the Sidhu-Channi 'shake hand' in Kedarnath as a farce. Sidhu's latest attack on Deol, comes a day after the AG accused him of 'obstructing the govt' and 'seeking to derail the sacrilege cases and drugs matter'.

First Please Sidhu then announce relief Schemes & packages for welfare of People of Punjab, otherwise he will question govts. motives again. — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) November 7, 2021

Punjab AG accuses Sidhu of 'derailing drugs & sacrilege cases'

Issuing a press statement, on Saturday, Deol said that Sidhu was 'spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his colleagues'. He also accused 'vested interests' to malign Congress in view of coming elections in Punjab by politicising the AG's office. Sidhu recently rescinded his resignation from state Congress chief's post, while Channi refused to accept APS Deol's resignation.

Backing the AG, Punjab CM Channi said, "Our lawyers have fought hard and got permission for interrogating Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in sacrilege cases. Our gurus issue will be solved soon. The drugs matter is a serious matter of our state. The sealed reports on the drugs case which has been submitted to High Court will hopefully open in November 18. People who ruined Punjab have to answer".

Sidhu Vs Channi

After Channi's appointment as CM, Sidhu rebelled against Channi as the new Punjab cabinet was finalised without his consideration. He was also miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet and only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - getting a portfolio of his choice, while Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra got a plum post. Sidhu also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case, resigning as Congress state chief in protest. While High Command urged Channi to not escalate the issue, Channi refused to do so - telling the same to Sidhu in a one-to-one meeting. Sidhu and his supporters had similarly rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled - leading to his ouster. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.