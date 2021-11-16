Navjot Sidhu Returns As PPCC Chief; CM Channi Misses Out On Ceremony Amid Cong Infighting

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resumed his duty as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President in presence of AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary and former law minister Ashwini Sharma. Navjot Singh Sidhu on November 5 had said that he has withdrawn his resignation as the party’s Punjab chief but declared that he will not re-assume the charge till the state’s new Advocate General (AG) is removed. Later on November 9, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi kneeled to Sidhu's demand and accepted the resignation of the state's Advocate General APS Deol.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also visited the PPCC office and addressed a meeting of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) Welfare Cell of the party along with Sidhu and Harish Chaudhary, but was not present at the press conference alongside Sidhu and Chaudhary. This comes in the backdrop of an internal feud that erupted between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi after the Punjab CM backed his decision to appoint APS Deol state's Advocate General.

Sidhu Vs Channi row

Following Channi's appointment as CM, Sidhu rebelled against Channi as the new Punjab cabinet was finalised without his consideration. He was also miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet and only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - getting a portfolio of his choice, while Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra got a plum post. Sidhu also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case, resigning as Congress state chief in protest.

APS Deol had been made the Punjab government's Advocate General by Chief Minister Channi after his predecessor, Atul Nanda, quit following Amarinder Singh's resignation. His appointment, as well as that of Iqbal Singh Sahota as Punjab's special DGP, were decided by CM Channi and his new government but were widely seen as having infuriated Sidhu, who had demanded to be consulted in appointments to top posts. However, Channi had throughout maintained that the appointment of both AG and DGP were in the hands of the CM, and others in the party had no say.

While High Command urged Channi to not escalate the issue, Channi refused to abide - telling the same to Sidhu in a one-to-one meeting. Sidhu and his supporters had similarly rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled - leading to his ouster. Punjab goes to the polls in February 2022.

(Image: ANI)