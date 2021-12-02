The squabble between Congress and AAP continued on Wednesday as Navjot Sidhu ridiculed Arvind Kejriwal for announcing freebies ahead of the Punjab Assembly election. The Punjab Congress president shared a video of Jain monk Paramparacharya Shri Pragyasagar Ji Muniraj who has criticised Kejriwal on this aspect. Taking a swipe at the Delhi CM on Twitter, Sidhu opined, "The biggest room in this world is the room for improvement".

In the undated video, the Jain monk is heard saying, "Learn from Kejriwal if you want to make people useless. What is he doing? Give jobs to people, teach skills. I will give you Rs.1000, Rs.2000, free electricity and fan, basically everything free. Teach people to work. Don't teach them to become useless and lazy. He is trying to tempt people to get votes. The country does not run like this."

Lend your ears to the wise @ArvindKejriwal Saheb ... The biggest room in this world is the room for improvement pic.twitter.com/vKvjVebYCg — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 2, 2021

AAP's quest to win Punjab Assembly polls

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. It is perceived that the formation of a new party by Singh and Sidhu's disgruntlement might have an adverse impact on Congress' poll prospects giving hope to AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal has promised 300 units of free electricity, waiver of outstanding electricity bills and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that the Aam Aadmi Party wins the 2022 Punjab election. AAP's other poll sops include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals and free treatment of all road accident victims. While the Kejriwal-led party is yet to announce its CM candidate, many AAP workers are backing the candidature of the party's Punjab president Bhagwant Mann for the top post.