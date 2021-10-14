A day ahead of his meeting with Punjab AICC in-charge Harish Rawat and Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Navjot Singh Sidhu reiterated that he will not compromise on his stance. After Sidhu stepped down as the Punjab Congress president on September 28, he has been seeking the ouster of Punjab's Advocate General Amar Preet Singh Deol and DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota. While his resignation hasn't been accepted yet, new CM Charanjit Singh Channi hasn't accepted this demand.

Speaking with his media team on Wednesday, he insisted on the implementation of the 18-point agenda which was formulated when Amarinder Singh was the Chief Minister. Claiming that his merit has been "ignored everywhere", he stressed, "I have love for Punjab. What is the meaning of love? People think that the meaning of love is something physical. No...It breaks away from all relationships and this is the kind of love I have for Punjab. Those who understand my 'Ishq' for Punjab will never level any allegations against me".

In the video shared by him on Twitter, he opined, "You should be facilitated and which is done by the high command. I will always be grateful to them. But how to (move forward) by making compromises? This system stands up like a monster and bites you". During the discussion, the former swashbuckling batsman also talked about farmers' issues, curbing corruption and increasing the income of Punjab.

Congress' strategy falters after Sidhu's resignation

Barely a week into his tenure as the CM of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi encountered dissent within Congress as Navjot Sidhu put in his papers. Observing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner", the former BJP MP affirmed that he will never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of the state. Moreover, he stated that he is ready to make any sacrifice for the people and alleged that those who gave a clean chit to the Badals are being given important positions in the new dispensation.

Sources revealed that Sidhu was unhappy not only for being ignored for the CM's post but also for the choice of the DGP and Advocate General. Pertinently, APS Deol had appeared for former Deputy General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the sacrilege cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. On September 30, the Punjab Congress president accepted Channi's offer for talks and held a long discussion with him at the Punjab Bhawan