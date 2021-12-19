Navjot Sidhu Says People Attacking 'Punjabiyat' Will Be 'crushed To Pieces'

In the aftermath of the attempted sacrilege at Golden Temple, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu issued a strong message saying that attempts were being made to target Punjab and India's social fabric. Stressing on the need to maintain unity at this time, Sidhu asserted that India needed to reignite the feelings of brotherhood to hit back at such attempts.

"There are plots being unleashed to disrupt peace in Punjab. Be it any sacrilege attempt either on Quran Sharif, Bhagavad Gita or Guru Granth Sahib, we will bring them to justice via the Constitution. Because such attempts are a direct attack on our emotions. These are not mistakes, these are conspiracies to finish off our nation. This is an attempt to release termites on our roots," said Sidhu while addressing a public meeting.

"India is one, and there is a strong need to reignite our emotion of brotherhood. There should be such strong unity right now that Hindus, Sikhs, Christians all come together in one bouquet and spread that scent across the world. I announce that if people try to target our Punjab's social fabric, we will reject every such attempt and stand tall like a mountain. Anyone attacking our Punjabiyat will be crushed to pieces," he added.

Punjab is built on strong foundation of Oneness & universal brotherhood laid down by Guru Sahib.. No divisive forces can destroy strong social fabric of Punjabi Community. Deliberate & malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings should be dealt with deterrent punishment pic.twitter.com/x8TPRLfCEO — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 19, 2021

What happened at Golden temple?

At 5:45 PM on December 18, an unknown youth attempted sacrilege in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. Caught on CCTV, the man is seen grabbing the golden sword (kirpan) and trying to attack the holy book before being stopped by SGPC officers. He was seen being dragged out of the shrine and was later allegedly lynched to death by enraged devotees. The police later shifted his body to a hospital and are trying to identify him via postmortem.

According to Punjab Deputy CM and Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, there was no mobile, no purse, no ID card, or Aadhaar card found on the accused. "A drone was also seized yesterday in the morning. We will check everything. Today, the post mortem will happen," Randhawa said.

The Punjab government formed a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe the attempted sacrilege. The SIT will produce the report in the next 48 hours.