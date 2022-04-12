Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday, April 12, attacked the AAP ruling Punjab government and said that the state is controlled by Delhi's Kejriwal. Alleging that Punjab IAS officers are summoned by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the absence of CM Bhagwant Mann, Sidhu condemned the move and said it was insulting the state's 'pride'. He further sought clarification over the matter.

Navjot Sidhu wrote on Twitter, "Punjab IAS officers summoned by Arvind Kejriwal in CM Bhagwant Mann’s absence. This exposes the Defacto CM & Delhi remote control. Clear breach of federalism, insult to Punjabi pride. Both must clarify".

चलने दो आंधियाँ हकीकत की, न जाने कौन से झोंके से बहरूपियों के मुखौटे उड़ जाएं

This came after Kejriwal held a meeting on Monday with bureaucrats from Punjab on the issue of providing free electricity for up to 300 units. An official had mentioned that since it's been a month AAP has come to power in Punjab, Kejriwal is very clear the free electricity promise of AAP has to be rolled out as soon as possible. "All factors, from communicating with the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC), to the cost to be borne and also ensuring the scheme is not misused are being discussed", an official said.

Kejriwal is scheduled to Punjab CM Mann on Tuesday in Delhi to finalise the modalities to fulfil their poll promise of providing free electricity for up to 300 units in the state. Officials in Kejriwal’s office said the scheme will be announced soon.

AAP Govt in Punjab transfers IAS, IPS officers

In early April, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab transferred 11 IAS officers, 13 IPS officers, and a PCS officer.

Mansa deputy commissioner Mohinder Pal was among the IAS officers who have been posted as special secretary, home affairs and justice, relieving Sumeet Jarangal, Sangrur DC Ramvir has been shifted as director-general, employment generation and training, with an additional charge of director, Punjab skill development mission.

Kumar Amit has been posted as special secretary, personnel, with additional charge as managing director, Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation, and Vineet Kumar as Special Secretary, agriculture, with an additional charge of additional managing director, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, relieving Dalwinderjit Singh, a PCS officer.

Himanshu Jain has been posted as additional principal secretary to the chief minister, according to the orders.

(Image: PTI)