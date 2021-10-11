Navjot Sidhu Skips Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's Son's Wedding; Escalates Tensions

Escalating the infighting between Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the cricketer-turned-politician skipped the CM's son's wedding on Sunday. As per sources, while AICC general secretary Harish Rawat and Harish Chaudhary attended the event, Sidhu was nowhere to be seen. Sidhu and Channi have locked horns over the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively.

Channi's son's low-key wedding

Channi's son - Navjit Singh - married Simrandheer Kaur, an engineering graduate pursuing an MBA degree, at the Sacha Dhan Sahib gurdwara at Mohali. The event was a low-key affair with tight security arrangements and Channi drove his son in an SUV to the venue himself. Apart from Sidhu, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh and ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar missed the event. Attendees include - Harish Rawat, Deputy CMs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, OP Soni, cabinet ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Raj Kumar Verka, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Randeep Singh Nabha.

Channi Vs Sidhu

The tensions between Channi and Sidhu occurred when the new Punjab cabinet was finalised by the Congress High Command, Channi and Rawat - without taking Sidhu into consideration. Sources state that Sidhu was miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet. He also complained that only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - got a portfolio of his choice, being sidelined by High Command in Cabinet expansion and giving a plum post to Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra. Sidhu had also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case, but Channi has affirmed that the two appointments will not be revoked. Sidhu has given an ultimatum to the party High command to resolve the issue.

In a fit of rage, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief claiming he cannot 'compromise on Punjab's future', throwing Punjab once again into disarray. Channi held a one-on-one meeting with Sidhu and reportedly told Sidhu that the new list of cabinet ministers including Rana Gurjeet Singh was finalised by the party High Command. Urging him to take up his issue regarding Rana Gurjeet Singh with the High Command, Channi has refused to relent regarding the two appointments. The 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi, replaced Capt Amarinder Singh as CM, five months ahead of state polls in February 2022.