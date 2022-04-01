Navjot Sidhu Slams 'hooliganism' In Punjab Under AAP: 'Change Isn't Necessarily Progress'

Hitting out at AAP, former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu alleged that hooliganism was rampant in Punjab after Bhagwant Mann took over as the CM. Taking to Twitter on Friday, he posted two videos to claim that AAP workers are not adhering to Bhagat Singh's ideology of selfishness and sacrifice. Maintaining that change is not necessarily "progress", he claimed that the incidents of murder, car thefts at gunpoint, snatching and illegal occupation of land had grown manifold after AAP came to power.

Navjot Sidhu added, "Kejriwal Ji, your party leaders are going to court in Delhi saying that there is a threat to your life. Please care for the life of Punjabi people too! If it happens in Delhi you call it Vandalism. Look what is happening in Punjab… Another Congress worker (was) brutally beaten in Sanaur. Law and order at a very low ebb". Sidhu's aggressive stance on the new Punjab government also assumes significance amid his quest to become the state Congress president again.

This is not badlaav that Punjab signed up for. Murders, Car thefts at Gunpoint, Snatching, Hooliganism & Kabza’s... Uncontrolled AAP workers fulfilling selfish motives… Poles apart from S. Bhagat Singh’s ideology of selflessness and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/FuBmrPOAWr — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 1, 2022

Kejriwal Ji, आपके लोग दिल्ली में कोर्ट जा रहे हैं की आपकी जान को ख़तरा है, पंजाबियों की जान की भी फ़िक्र करें? If it happens in Delhi you call it Vandalism. Look what is happening in Punjab… Another Congress worker brutally beaten in Sanaur. Law & order at a very low ebb !! pic.twitter.com/XlLVGg5f4x — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 1, 2022

Congress routed in Punjab election

Notwithstanding all odds, Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganization of the state in 1966. This was also a massive jump from its 2017 tally of 20 seats. Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party garnered 42.01% of the vote share as against Congress, which got 22.98% of the total votes. In the end, Congress managed to bag only 18 seats, which was 49 seats less than its 2017 tally.

This was the lowest ever tally for the Sonia Gandhi-led party post the 1997 election. Its vote share too fell from 38.64% in the previous Assembly polls to about 23% this time. Most importantly, caretaker Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi lost both seats which he contested in the Assembly election. Navjot Singh Sidhu also faced embarrassment as he lost to AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur in Amritsar East by 6,750 votes. Barring Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh, Tript Bajwa, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Rana Gurjeet Singh, all other 12 Ministers lost their respective seats.