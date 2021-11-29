Navjot Sidhu Slams Kejriwal Over Punjab Poll Promises, Cites AAP's 'failed Guarantees'

Hitting out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed AAP for making poll promises concerning women empowerment, jobs, and teachers in Punjab.

"Women empowerment means mandatorily engaging women in every step of electoral process like Congress is doing in Punjab. True leadership is not in giving lollipops of ₹1,000, but investing in their future by providing skills for self-employment & woman entrepreneurs," the Punjab Congress chief wrote on Twitter.

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal for his promises to the people of Punjab, Sidhu said that those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others. He raised questions regarding Kejriwal's statement on women empowerment and said, "However, you don’t have one woman minister in your Cabinet. How many women in Delhi get ₹1,000 despite revenue surplus left by Sheila Dikshit Ji !! (sic)"

Sidhu also shared certain documents related to vacancies for teachers in the national capital followed by the Aam Aadmi Party's 2015 manifesto. Sharing these documents, he pointed out that the Delhi Chief Minister is filling most of the vacant posts by appointing guest lecturers, whereas there are thousands of job vacancies for teachers in Delhi.

Further, referring to AAP's 2015 manifesto, he tweeted, "In your 2015 manifesto you promised 8 lakh new jobs and 20 new colleges in Delhi, where are the jobs and colleges? On the contrary of your failed guarantees, unemployment rate of Delhi has increased by almost 5 times in last 5 years!! (sic)"

Kejriwal hits out at critics questioning AAP's poll promises

Earlier on Sunday, hitting out at the opposition political parties criticising Aam Aadmi Party for their poll promises in Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said such political parties, including the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Akali Dal have been ruling for years and had already emptied the state's coffers.

His statement came after opposition parties criticised Kejriwal saying that the government's coffers will become empty if he transfers Rs 1,000 per month to all the women in Punjab.

(Image: PTI)