Navjot Sidhu Slams 'still Descending' Raghav Chadha For 'Rakhi Sawant Of Politics' Jibe

Congress Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday hit back at Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Raghav Chadha for calling him "Rakhi Sawant of Punjab Politics" after he slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP regarding farm laws. Chadha's remark, belittling and dragging in Rakhi Sawant, has been widely panned and described as sexist and misogynist, with netizens seeking an apology.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, in a tweet, said that man descended from the apes and the monkeys. "Looking at your mind @raghav_chadha I believe you are still descending! You still haven’t answered my question about notifying the Farm Laws by your Government," the PCC chief said.

Earlier in the day, Singh called out the Delhi government for its “masquerade” over the three farm laws passed by the Central government. "Arvind Kejriwal Ji you notified the Private Mandi’s central black law! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on?" he asked.

In reply, Raghav Chadha said that Congress Punjab President has received a scolding from party high command for regular barbs at Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. Hence, he is behind Arvind Kejriwal today, he said.

"The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non-stop rant against Capt. Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence," Chadha said.

'BJP trying to make back door entry in Punjab through Akali Dal'

In another Tweet, Navjot Singh Sidhu claimed that BJP is trying to make a back door entry in Punjab through their long time ally Akali Dal. "Desperate to make them heroes but they will remain Zeros in Punjab …. Both parties two sides of the same coin!" he said.

His reaction was in reply to Sukhbir Singh Badal's tweet where he said he along with 15 senior Akali Dal leaders courted arrested to demand repeal of the Centre's three farm laws and "making MSP legal rights of farmers."

The Akali Dal, which was once part of BJP's NDA, initially supported agri laws. However, the party went against it later before quitting the alliance in September last year.