Navjot Sidhu Stokes Row At Kartapur Corridor, Calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'big Brother'

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu again passed a controversial remark as he addressed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his 'big brother'. The Congress leader made the statement while interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project. Sidhu had reached Kartarpur to pay obeisance in Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. The Congress leader had also entered Pakistan via Kartarpur Corridor after visiting the Gurudwara.

Navjot Singh Sidhu also said he has lots of love for the Pakistan Prime Minister.

#BREAKING | Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu stokes row; calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan "big brother".



BJP lashes out at Sidhu

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya tweeted slamming Congress high-command for favouring 'Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh'.

Rahul Gandhi’s favourite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his “bada bhai”. Last time he had hugged Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army’s Chief, heaped praises.



The remarks from Sidhu came at a time when Pakistan has been actively pushing terrorists in Kashmir as well as terrorism activities in border areas.

Amarinder Singh slams Sidhu for his Pak love

Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh had heavily criticised Navjot Singh Sidhu after he had hugged Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa back in 2018. A faction led by Captain Amarinder Singh had also slammed him for his actions. Amarinder Singh, at that time, had additionally said that Sidhu is getting support from Pakistan.

Navjot Sidhu at Kartarpur

Punjab Pradesh Congress (PPC) Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday morning reached Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara to pay obeisance after refusing to accompany Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The PPC President along with a 14-member Congress delegation including media advisor Surinder Dalla reached Kartarpur. While marking that he will share more details after his visit, Sidhu informed the media that he is seeking peace and prosperity.

The PPC president's media advisor had earlier informed Republic Media that the Centre had permitted Sidhu to go to Kartarpur on November 20. CM Channi along with cabinet ministers had reached the site on November 18 ahead of Gurupurab and extended his gratitude to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for reopening the corridor. Meanwhile, a BJP delegation had also reached the holy site as informed by state leader Rajinder Bitta.