Navjot Sidhu Supports Bharat Bandh On Sep 27; Says 'Punjab Congress Stands By Farmers'

Indian National Congress Punjab Unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said that the grand old party stands with farmer unions' demand for 'Bharath Bandh' on September 27, to protest against the Centre's three farm laws. In a tweet, he urged Congress workers to fight against the "three Unconstitutional Black Laws."

"Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee firmly stands by Farmer Unions demand for Bharat Bandh on September 27, 2021. In the war of right and wrong, you can not afford to be neutral !! We urge every Congress worker to fight with all their might against the three Unconstitutional Black Laws!!," Sidhu said.

Recently, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav extended support to Bharat Bandh called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). Left parties, Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) met in Andhra Pradesh to make the shutdown success. CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna also urged YSR Congress to support the 'Bharat Bandh'.

Farmers call for Bharat Bandh

Following a two-day national convention at Delhi's Singu border last month, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmers' unions, had called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday, September 27. The shutdown has been called to push for the repeal of three agriculture laws formulated by the Central government.

The Band will commence at 6 am on Monday and will remain in force till 4 pm. Central and state government offices, shops, factories, markets, schools and colleges will not be allowed to open. Additionally, public transport will also be not allowed to move on the road.

"All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief, and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted," the farmers' body said in a statement.

In a statement, the farmers' union decided to "Form joint committees of the SKM in all states and districts in India, to ensure a pan-India expansion and intensification of the farmers' struggle."

"When the government of India will invite us for talks, we will go. The farmers' agitation will continue until the government fulfil our demands. The struggle for Independence continued for 90 years so I have no idea for how long this agitation will run," Tikait had said during the convention last month.