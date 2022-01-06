Navjot Sidhu Terms PM Modi's Security Breach A 'drama'; Asks 'Can't Wait For 15 Mins?'

Dismissing the security breach in PM Modi's cavalcade as a 'drama', Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday, questioned the hue and cry over the PM being made to wait for 15 minutes. Addressing a rally in Dana Mandi, Barnala, Sidhu reminded the PM that farmers had waited at Delhi's borders for almost a year and nobody made a fuss of it. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stranded for 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while enroute to Ferozepur, leading to a major security breach.

"The Prime Minister had come here yesterday. He had to save his dignity. How will he lecture 500 people? I want to ask, PM Sahab, farmers were sitting at Delhi borders for almost a year, but nobody in the media said anything. Yesterday, when you were stopped for 15 mins, everyone become frantic. Why this double standard? Narendra Modiji, you can do how much ever drama you want today, but you were forced to take back these black laws," said Sidhu.

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

As several Congress officials 'celebrated' PM Modi's return to Delhi without holding his rally, sources stated that PM Modi told airport officials to 'thank CM Channi as he had made it alive to Bathinda'. Punjab CM Charanjit Channi refuted any security breach and added that the state govt was not aware of the PM's route change. MHA has sought a report, the Ferozepur SSP has been suspended and a high-level committee is probing into the incident.

Meanwhile, BKU (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads, but added that it was not planned. He claimed that farmers were informed at 12 PM by Punjab police that PM Modi would be travelling via road to the rally venue, but they did not believe the police as they knew that the venue had a helipad. However, he thanked farmers for blocking the roads, claiming it was a 'testament to their bravery'.