Navjot Sidhu To Meet CM Bhagwant Mann On May 9; To Discuss Revival Of Punjab's Economy

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will be meeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday evening (May 9). Taking it to Twitter, the former Punjab PCC Chief on May 8 informed that he will discuss the matters regarding the revival of Punjab’s economy in the meeting with the newly appointed Punjab CM. He also stated that the states' resurrection will only be possible with collective efforts irrespective of political ideology and parties.

It is pertinent to mention that Navjot Sidhu has previously slammed the AAP-led Punjab government over the law and order situation of the state during clashes between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations. The Congress leader recently took a dig at the Bhagwant Mann government as he came out in support of BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga, who was briefly arrested for a threatening statement against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and blamed the Kejriwal government for 'political vendetta'.

"Will meet CM Bhagwant Mann tomorrow at 5:15 PM in Chandigarh to discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab’s economy. Punjab’s Resurrection is only possible with an honest collective effort, "Sidhu tweeted.

Will meet CM @BhagwantMann tomorrow at 5:15 PM in Chandigarh to discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab’s economy . . . Punjab’s Resurrection is only possible with an honest collective effort . . . — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 8, 2022

Earlier this month, Navjot Singh Sidhu praised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann calling him an "honest man". Sidhu, who was critical of AAP’s growth in the state, said that he would rise above party lines and support the Punjab CM in his decisions to tackle the mafia in the state. Interestingly, Sidhu’s ‘honest’ praise for the CM came a day after he called CM Mann a puppet of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Navjot Sidhu shared a video clip of him interacting with the media about the Congress and its future in the state. In the video, Sidhu is then seen praising CM Mann for his work in the state. Contradicting his earlier day’s statement, Sidhu calls the AAP leader an honest man. “I consider him my younger brother. He is an honest man. I have never raised a finger at him,” he told the media. “If he fights against it (mafia), my support is with him. I will rise above party lines as it is a fight for Punjab's existence," Sidhu added.

The Congress will have to reinvent to come back to power... Honest faces with moral authority and integrity will be the propellers. We are fighting a battle of existence for this great state… It’s either the Mafia or Honest people… pic.twitter.com/0yE6WgvOjU — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 22, 2022

