In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV learnt that Navjot Singh Sidhu will call on Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital on Saturday, March 26. This is the first time that the retired swashbuckling batter will meet Gandhi since tendering his resignation as the party's Punjab unit president. A few days earlier, Sidhu had posted a picture with leaders of the Majha and Doaba region on Twitter to signal that he still has support in Punjab Congress.

However, sources revealed that former Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Partap Singh Bajwa are in the race to become the next Punjab Congress president. While Randhawa and Warring were re-elected from Dera Babar Nanak and Gidderbaha, Bajwa won Qadian and gave up his Rajya Sabha MP seat. As per sources, Congress legislators including Randhawa, Bajwa and Sukhpal Khaira will meet the party president on Saturday to deliberate over the posts of Leader of Opposition and the Punjab unit chief.

Congress routed in Punjab election

Notwithstanding all odds, Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganisation of the state in 1966. This was also a massive jump from its 2017 tally of 20 seats. Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party garnered 42.01% of the vote share as against Congress, which got 22.98% of the total votes. In the end, Congress managed to bag only 18 seats, which was 49 seats less than its 2017 tally.

This was the lowest ever tally for the Sonia Gandhi-led party post the 1997 election. Its vote share too fell from 38.64% in the previous Assembly polls to about 23% this time. Most importantly, the then CM Charanjit Singh Channi lost from both seats which he contested in the Assembly election. Navjot Singh Sidhu also faced embarrassment as he lost to AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur in Amritsar East by 6,750 votes. Barring Pargat Singh, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Bajwa, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Rana Gurjeet Singh, all other 12 Ministers in the Channi Cabinet lost from their respective seats.