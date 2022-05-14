Navjot Sidhu Urges Reinstatement Of Sunil Jakhar To Congress; 'Worth His Weight In Gold'

After Sunil Jakhar announced his surprise exit from Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu called for negotiations to re-induct the leader into the grand-old-party's fold. The former leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly, Sunil Jakhar was suspended by the party's disciplinary committee on April 26 over alleged 'anti-party activities.' The former Punjab Congress chief's decision holds significance as it came at a time when the grand old party is busy with its mega brainstorming conclave, the "Chintan Shivir" in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Taking to Twitter to share his views and issuing a clarion call for the reinstation of Jakhar, Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote, "The Congress should not lose Sunilk Jakhar... Is an asset worth his weight in gold …. Any differences can be resolved on the table."

It is pertinent to mention here that Jakhar informed his decision to quit the party via a Facebook Live session on May 14.

The three-time MLA and one time MP, while announcing his exit from the grand old party, jibed at the ongoing Chintan Shivir session underway in Udaipur and called it a 'farce', adding that only the cheerleaders of the top leadership are attending. He also criticised the party for giving audience to only a selected few during the political chaos that ensued after Captain Amarinder Singh's unceremonious exit from the party. Moreover, Jakhar expressed his anger and dismay over his suspension from all the party posts despite his family's decades-long association with the grand old party.

On the other hand, Jakhar was heard praising Rahul Gandhi, calling him "a good person" and further urging him to take the hold of the party into his own hands.

Opposition to Sunil Jakhar's views on former CM Charanjeet Singh Channi

The ire against the former Punjab Pradesh Committee President began over his views against Channi after the dismal defeat of the party in the assembly elections, wherein he termed Channi as a 'liability' for Congress. Thereafter, some party leaders including former minister Raj Kumar Verka, sought action against Jakhar for allegedly using language with caste connotations against Channi and the scheduled caste community during a TV interaction.

The Congress party acting on the allegations against Sunil Jakhar slapped him with a showcase notice to be replied to within 7 days. However, defying the notice he didn't revert saying he would accept the action taken against him.

IMAGE: ANI / PTI