Sidhu Walks Out Of Jail, Accuses Centre Of 'chaining Democracy', Calls Rahul A Revolution

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu stoked controversy with his statement while walking out of Punjab's Patiala central jail after serving his term in a 1988 road rage death case. The Congress leader was sent to prison on May 20, 2022, after he surrendered before a Patiala court following orders of imprisonment by the Supreme Court.

Sidhu, in his first media interaction after 10 months, slammed the Centre for putting democracy in chains. He said, "There is no such thing as democracy right now." He also claimed that a conspiracy is being made to bring President’s Rule in Punjab. The Congress leader went on to highlight that he was supposed to be released at noon, but it was delayed as the government wanted all the media representatives and his supporters to disperse.

#WATCH | Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu released from Patiala jail, approximately 10 months after he was sentenced to one-year jail by Supreme Court in a three decades old road rage case pic.twitter.com/kzVB2vMnpk — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

Here're top five statements made by Sidhu