Last Updated:

Sidhu Walks Out Of Jail, Accuses Centre Of 'chaining Democracy', Calls Rahul A Revolution

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu stoked controversy with his statement while walking out of Punjab's Patiala central jail after 10 months.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Ronit Singh

Image: PTI (File)


Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu stoked controversy with his statement while walking out of Punjab's Patiala central jail after serving his term in a 1988 road rage death case. The Congress leader was sent to prison on May 20, 2022, after he surrendered before a Patiala court following orders of imprisonment by the Supreme Court.

Sidhu, in his first media interaction after 10 months, slammed the Centre for putting democracy in chains. He said, "There is no such thing as democracy right now." He also claimed that a conspiracy is being made to bring President’s Rule in Punjab. The Congress leader went on to highlight that he was supposed to be released at noon, but it was delayed as the government wanted all the media representatives and his supporters to disperse. 

Here're top five statements made by Sidhu

  1. There is no such thing as democracy right now. Conspiracy to bring President’s Rule in Punjab. Minorities being targeted. If you try to weaken Punjab, you will become weak. 
  2. I was supposed to be released around noon but they delayed it. They wanted the media and my supporters to leave the spot. However, their efforts go in vain. 
  3. Whenever a dictatorship came to this country a revolution has also come and this time, the name of that revolution is Rahul Gandhi. He will rattle the government. 
  4. All the Congress workers are facing the challenges fearlessly. Today, Rahul Gandhi is making efforts to save democracy. He is inspired by great leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad, and Sardar Patel, among others.  
  5. Debate and decent are the essence of democracy. If someone doesn't agree with your views, then they will raise their voice in parliament. This is the primary role of an opposition. However, the current scenario is different.

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT