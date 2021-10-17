Re-escalating the Congress crisis in Punjab, troublemaker party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday - putting forth a list of 13 issues in the state. Listing Justice for sacrilege, drugs, agriculture, electricity, PPAs, Scheduled caste and Backward caste welfare, employment, Single window system and comparative advantage, Women and youth empowerment, liquor, sand mining, transport and cable mafia, he urged her to direct the state government to act in the interest of Punjab. Sidhu had previously rebelled against ex-CM Amarinder Singh, moving the High Command to assert his 'issues'.

Navjot Sidhu writes to Sonia Gandhi

In his letter, he extols his 17-year political journey and his efforts in winning 53 of the 55 seats he campaigned. Highlighting the 18-point agenda, Sidhu has given his own solutions to the issues and maintained that these issues remain 'equally relevant' as it was in when given to the last Chief Minister. This letter comes two days after Navjot Singh Sidhu agreed to continue as PPCC chief after talks with the High Command and sharing concerns with Rahul Gandhi.

Channi Vs Sidhu

The tensions between Punjab CM Charanjit Channi and Sidhu occurred when the new Punjab cabinet was finalised by the Congress High Command, Channi and Rawat - without taking Sidhu into consideration. Sources state that Sidhu was miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet. He also complained that only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - got a portfolio of his choice, being sidelined by High Command in Cabinet expansion and giving a plum post to Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra. Sidhu had also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case, but Channi has affirmed that the two appointments will not be revoked. Sidhu even skipped Channi's son's wedding amid the tiff.

In a fit of rage, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief claiming he cannot 'compromise on Punjab's future', throwing Punjab once again into disarray. Channi held a one-on-one meeting with Sidhu and reportedly told Sidhu that the new list of cabinet ministers including Rana Gurjeet Singh was finalised by the party High Command. Urging him to take up his issue regarding Rana Gurjeet Singh with the High Command, Channi has refused to relent regarding the two appointments. The 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi, replaced Capt Amarinder Singh as CM, five months ahead of state polls in February 2022.