Navjot Sidhu's advisor Accuses Punjab CM, PM Modi & HM Shah Of Creating Communal Tensions

Sparking a fresh controversy, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor Malvinder Singh Mali has accused CM Amarinder Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating communal tensions in the state. This latest development comes hours after Malvinder Singh, who is a strident critic of the Punjab CM, was named by Navjot Sidhu as one of his 4 advisors.

Navjot's advisor accuses CM Amarinder of creating communal tensions

Malvinder Singh Mali in his Facebook post said, "Punjabio hoshiyar te khabardar ! Captain, Amit Shah ,Modi Di tikdi walon Punjab andar mud bebiswasi,firkutan ,Dar te dahsat paida Karan de Sanket .Punjabiyan de Kisan de lai khatre ki ghanti. (Punjabis beware ! Signals from the trio of Captain, Amit Shah and PM Modi to create communal tensions, fear and terror are alarm bells for Punjabis and farmers. Capt (Amarinder) has handed over his agenda to the central government)."

In another Facebook post, Malvinder, who is also a former teacher with the Punjab education department, praised West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and said that she is fighting against the fascist "Modi government" with an uncovered head. Hitting out the Punjab Chief Minister, he said that Captain Amarinder is hand in glove with PM Modi, Amit Shah and Dobhal.

Remarking that the Punjab Chief Minister had claimed that he had fulfilled 93 per cent of the election promises, Mali said that the reality is not the same. When asked why he was attacking Captain Amarinder, he claimed that these Facebook posts were written before his appointment. "The posts being shared on social media are old. I am not a Congress Spokesperson nor a member of this party," Malvinder Singh Mali had clarified.

CM Amarinder reacts to Malvinder Singh Mali's statements

Meanwhile, reacting to this, leaders from CM Amarinder Singh's camp have reacted sharply to Navjot Sindhu's newly-appointed advisor's comments and have also demanded his removal. Besides this, the Punjab CM had already staged a protest against Navjot Singh Sidhu, stating that his statements are harming the party. However, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has reportedly asked both the leaders to work together.

