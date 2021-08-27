In a big development amid the Punjab political crisis, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor Malvinder Singh Mali has tendered his resignation. Mali has blamed the Congress high command and stated that it is not focused on 'issue-based' politics of transparency and accountability. Moreover, he has also alleged that some people are against the emerging 'Punjab Model' and have derailed the dialogue process.

Issuing a statement, Mali further asserted that he has been a part of the struggle that is in favour of Punjab. Citing religious minorities, downtrodden sections of the society, democracy and democractic values, Sidhu's advisor remarked that politics in Punjab is not open for changes that are in favour of the state. However, he maintained that he will continue to work for Punjab and against people with personal interests. Malvinder Singh Mali has remarked that he will therefore collaborate with other like-minded leaders.

Mali blames Congress, BJP and AAP leaders

Apart from putting forth his reasons to quit as Sidhu's advisor, he has also alleged that hateful campaigns were launched against him by senior Congress leaders along with some others from opposition parties. Mali has claimed that in case he is physically harmed then, Captain Amarinder Singh, Vijay Inder Singla and Manish Tewari will be responsible. Moreover, he has also named Sukhbir Singh Badal, Bikram Majithia and BJP leader Subash Sharma, AAP Raghav Chadda.

Sidhu camp fails to convince Congress on 'oust CM' demand

Earlier on Thursday, Sidhu's camp failed to convince AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat on the demand of removal of Amarinder Singh as the state CM. Some Punjab ministers and MLAs met Harish Rawat in Dehradun to raise issues and complaints against Amarinder Singh. However, Rawat stated that he will discuss the matter with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. In addition, Rawat has already informed that the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections will be contested under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh.