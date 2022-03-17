Navjot Sidhu's Aide Pargat Singh Calls For End To Congress Infighting; 'Re-build Party'

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of MLAs, Navjot Singh Sidhu's aide Pargat Singh conceded that infighting in Congress was one of the main factors in the party's debacle in the Punjab Assembly polls. A former captain of India's hockey team, Singh won from the Jalandhar Cantonment constituency by defeating AAP's Surinder Singh Sodhi with a margin of over 5000 votes. In the erstwhile Charanjit Singh Channi-led government, he held the portfolios of Sports & Youth Affairs, NRI Affairs, Higher Education and School Education.

Refusing to buy the argument that Congress is in shambles at present, Pargat Singh observed, "We have won 18 seats. We are in the opposition. This is the democratic setup, I don't think this is any problem at all". Frowning upon the internal bickering in Congress, he added, "I think now they (party leaders) should stop it. I think that they should think positively. Whatever has happened has happened. We should not further harm the party and we should re-build it. We should bring in fresh blood so that ultimately we can fight for the cause of people".

On this occasion, he was evasive on the possibility of Navjot Sidhu being appointed as the chief of the party's Punjab unit once again. The Jalandhar Cantonment MLA said, "It depends on all the MLAs, leaders and high command also. They are taking part in (the decision)". A day earlier, Sidhu tendered his resignation on Congress president Sonia Gandhi's instruction to facilitate the reorganization of Pradesh Congress Committees.

Congress routed in Punjab election

Notwithstanding all odds, Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganization of the state in 1966. This was also a massive jump from its 2017 tally of 20 seats. Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party garnered 42.01% of the vote share as against Congress, which got 22.98% of the total votes. In the end, Congress managed to bag only 18 seats, which was 49 seats less than its 2017 tally.

This was the lowest ever tally for the Sonia Gandhi-led party post the 1997 election. Its vote share too fell from 38.64% in the previous Assembly polls to about 23% this time. Most importantly, the then CM Charanjit Singh Channi lost from both seats which he contested in the Assembly election. Navjot Singh Sidhu also faced embarrassment as he lost to AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur in Amritsar East by 6,750 votes. Barring Pargat Singh, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Bajwa, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Rana Gurjeet Singh, all other 12 Ministers in the Channi Cabinet lost from their respective seats.