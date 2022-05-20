Navjot Sidhu's Friend Says 'Punjab Loves Him' As Congress Leader Surrenders In Court

A day after he was sentenced to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment in a three-decade-old road rage case by the Supreme Court, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, on March 20, surrendered before the Patiala court and will soon be lodged in the Patiala jail.

Speaking about the matter, Navjot Sidhu's friend and fellow Congress leader Mansimrat Singh Sharry Riar accused the grand old party of blaming the cricketer-turned-politician for many issues. He added that there is no big leader than Sidhu in Punjab and that people, who believe in truth, are supporting him.

"Congress has a lot of indiscipline other than Sidhu also. However, everything happens in front of them and the grand-old party simply ignores it. Sidhu has worked for Punjabi youth and its development. He loves Punjab and Punjab loves him. There is no big leader than Sidhu and he is a big face," Navjot Sharry Riar said.

"However, what matters right now is how many people are standing and praying for him. Sidhu does not care about how many leaders are visiting him. There are legal procedures and his lawyer has been handling those procedures. Whatever order the Supreme Court issues, we will respect it. People, who want to walk on the path of truth, are supporting Sidhu," he added.

1988 Road Rage Case

In an incident that took place on 27 December 1988, Navjot Sidhu and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu got into an argument with 65-year-old Gurnam Singh over a parking space in Patiala. They were accused of hitting the senior citizen, after which he passed away. While Sidhu and his friend were acquitted by a local court in September 1999, they were held guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder 7 years later by the Punjab & Haryana High Court.

Both of them were sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years. However, an apex court bench comprising Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul acquitted Sandhu and convicted the Punjab Congress president under IPC Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) on 15 May 2018. Sparing Navjot Sidhu a jail term, the SC bench imposed a fine of Rs.1000 on him. The SC's latest verdict came on a review plea filed by the family members of late Gurnam Singh seeking the enhancement of the sentence.