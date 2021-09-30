As hectic parlays continue to resolve the infighting in Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu accepted Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's offer for talks on Thursday. A day earlier, Channi had refuted the notion that the Punjab Congress president was intentionally trying to sabotage the government and asserted that his issues will be addressed via dialogue. In this regard, the retired cricketer invited the Chief Minister to hold discussions at the Punjab Bhawan at 3 pm.

Chief Minister has invited me for talks … will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions ! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 30, 2021

Speaking to the Republic Media Network earlier, Sidhu's principal strategic advisor Mohammad Mustafa revealed that the Punjab Congress chief is in touch with the party high command. Exuding confidence that the matter will be resolved today itself, the former DGP asserted that Sidhu will remain the leader of Congress' state unit. In the wake of Channi's refusal to sack DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Advocate General Amar Preet Singh Deol, the Sidhu loyalists have reportedly given an ultimatum to the Congress top brass to find a solution at the earliest.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi extends olive branch to Sidhu

In a big blow to the Gandhis on Tuesday, the former cricketer announced his resignation on Twitter citing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner." While maintaining that he can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of the state, the former cricketer affirmed that he will continue working for the Congress party. A day earlier, Sidhu stated that he is ready to make any sacrifice for the people and alleged that those who gave a clean chit to the Badals are being given important positions in the new dispensation.