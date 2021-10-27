In a massive development in the run-up to the Punjab assembly elections, ex-Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh addressed the media on Wednesday. In his highly anticipated briefing, the former Congress strongman launched a scathing attack on the grand old party and said that he will launch his own political outfit soon. Even as Amarinder Singh continued with his presser, his arch-rival and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu took to Twitter and attacked him.

In his tweets, Navjot Singh Sidhu stated that the 78 Congress MLAs 'could never imagine' what they received from Captain Amarinder Singh. In addition, Sidhu also alleged that Amarinder Singh was 'arm-twisted' and controlled by the ED. Moreover, he went on to allege that Singh was a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) loyalist who sold the interests of Punjab to save himself. Additionally, the Punjab Congress chief has blamed the former Chief Minister for stalling the justice and development of Punjab.

We the 78 MLAs of Congress, could never imagine, what we received an arm-twisted, ED controlled BJP loyal Chief Minister of Punjab @capt_amarinder … who sold the interests of Punjab to save his skin ! You were the negative force stalling Justice & development of Punjab — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 27, 2021

He further accused Amarinder Singh of stopping him from raising the 'voice of the people and speaking truth to power'. Sidhu also took a dig at Captain Amarinder Singh and said that he had previously bagged only 856 votes when he last formed his own party. In his concluding remarks, the Punjab Congress chief hit out at Singh and stated that people will 'punish him' for selling the interests of the state.

You wanted to close doors on me, as i was raising voice of the People, speaking truth to power !

Last time you formed your own party, you lost your ballot, garnering only 856 votes … People of Punjab are again waiting to punish you for compromising on the interests of Punjab !! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 27, 2021

'I am forming a Party': Captain Amarinder Singh to hold talks with BJP, Akali Dal

Captain Amarinder Singh recently quit as the Chief Minister and cut his ties with the Congress party after decades of association. Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, Singh has decided that he will form his own political party to take on the Congress. During his press conference on Wednesday, Captain Amarinder Singh informed that his lawyers are working with the Election Commission. He has stated that his party's name and symbol is underway and will be announced soon.

Moreover, he has not ruled out the possibility of forging an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming polls and has decided to contest on all 117 seats. Apart from the BJP, Singh also informed that he will hold talks with the Akali Dal and has vowed to form a united front to defeat the Congress party in Punjab.