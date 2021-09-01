In loggerheads with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Tuesday, accused the state's Congress government and the previous Akali dispensation of taking no action against those involved in drug smuggling in the state.

In a three-page statement, Sidhu wrote that people of the state are 'eagerly' waiting for the report of the Special Task Force (STF) on a drug racket case linked to Akali President Sukhbir Singh Badal. Bikram Singh Majithia who is an ex-Akali minister and brother-in-law of Badal was arrested in 2013 in relation to a major international synthetic drug racket case.

'Both these Governments did nothing': Sidhu

Questioning the Government inaction, Sidhu said that despite the High Court's direction both these Governments did nothing to extradite 13 drug smugglers back to India who peddled drugs in Punjab as well as smuggled drugs to some other countries.

According to Sidhu, the infamous Bhola Drug Racket is likely to be opened by the Division Bench of Punjab and Haryana High Court on 2 September 2021.

In a major allegation, Sidhu also wrote that the reason behind no arrests in the case is because the Punjab government fears "they would spill the beans."

Congress' warns Sidhu on public statements

Meanwhile, the Congress party has asked Navjot Singh Sidhu to keep his criticism against CM Singh within the party and not on public platforms. Siding with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress party sent a stern warning to Sidhu and asked him to maintain party discipline. Sources informed that in Tuesday's meeting, the party's state in-charge Harish Rawat told Sidhu that any resentment against Captain is welcomed but it must not come from any public forum.

After months of chaos within the party, Navjot Singh Sidhu was elevated as PPCC president. However, this did not end infighting in the Punjab Congress' ranks. The Congress has been putting forward constant efforts to control the damage, including Harish Rawat's request to the Sidhu camp to be patient despite being targeted for favouring CM Amarinder Singh.